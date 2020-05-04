Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Bought by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 25.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,326 shares during the period. Waste Management accounts for about 1.0% of Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,292,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,333,598,000 after buying an additional 103,719 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 51,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its position in Waste Management by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 42,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,787,000 after purchasing an additional 7,247 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Waste Management by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Waste Management by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 109,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,455,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WM. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $132.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Benchmark upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Waste Management from $132.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.46.

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.06, for a total value of $66,156.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,416 shares in the company, valued at $2,178,044.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 1,217 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.99, for a total transaction of $152,112.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,385,479.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,416 shares of company stock valued at $17,185,208 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WM traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $99.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,680,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,796,377. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.40. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.34 and a 1-year high of $126.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

