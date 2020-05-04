Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lowered its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 505,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,475 shares during the quarter. Waste Management comprises about 1.1% of Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned about 0.12% of Waste Management worth $46,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JNB Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth about $294,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Waste Management by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 35,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 5,241 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Waste Management by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 96,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,903,000 after acquiring an additional 41,737 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $661,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WM. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Waste Management from $132.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group cut Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Waste Management from $131.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.46.

Shares of Waste Management stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Monday, hitting $99.03. 80,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,498,797. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.34 and a fifty-two week high of $126.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.40.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 67,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.79, for a total value of $8,481,390.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 355,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,778,975.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.06, for a total transaction of $66,156.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,178,044.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,416 shares of company stock worth $17,185,208 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

