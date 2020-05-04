Waves Community Token Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.00 (WCT)

Waves Community Token (CURRENCY:WCT) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 4th. Waves Community Token has a total market cap of $452,587.24 and $2.00 worth of Waves Community Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waves Community Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0453 or 0.00000510 BTC on exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. During the last seven days, Waves Community Token has traded down 20.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002466 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011318 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $204.97 or 0.02307899 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00193462 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00064464 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00042456 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Waves Community Token Token Profile

Waves Community Token’s genesis date was January 3rd, 2017. Waves Community Token’s total supply is 9,999,960 tokens. Waves Community Token’s official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Waves Community Token’s official message board is wavestalk.org. The official website for Waves Community Token is wavesplatform.com. The Reddit community for Waves Community Token is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Waves Community Token

Waves Community Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Community Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves Community Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waves Community Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

