Wavesbet Trading Up 8.9% This Week (WBET)

Wavesbet (CURRENCY:WBET) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 4th. In the last seven days, Wavesbet has traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Wavesbet has a total market capitalization of $84,453.74 and approximately $29,514.00 worth of Wavesbet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wavesbet token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including STEX and P2PB2B.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $207.16 or 0.02321399 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00011971 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00014589 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011211 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Wavesbet Profile

Wavesbet is a token. Wavesbet’s total supply is 59,499,999,948 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,499,999,948 tokens. Wavesbet’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wavesbet’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesbet. The official website for Wavesbet is wavesbet.io.

Buying and Selling Wavesbet

Wavesbet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wavesbet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wavesbet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wavesbet using one of the exchanges listed above.

