Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 43.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $2,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its position in Charter Communications by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Charter Communications by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Charter Communications by 18.7% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in Charter Communications by 4.3% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. 71.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CHTR traded up $6.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $515.73. 1,152,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,694,608. Charter Communications Inc has a 1-year low of $345.67 and a 1-year high of $546.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $454.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $479.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.01 billion, a PE ratio of 62.13, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.85). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 3.91%. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Charter Communications Inc will post 13.1 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $520.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $515.90 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Nomura Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $470.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Cfra upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $575.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $573.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $533.91.

In other Charter Communications news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.64, for a total transaction of $497,861.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,737,590.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.36, for a total transaction of $4,152,445.44. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 72,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,836,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,968 shares of company stock worth $18,932,487. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

