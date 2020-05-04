Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys 5,148,893 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 49,627.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,159,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,148,893 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 6.6% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.36% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $184,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 325.0% in the first quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4,268.8% in the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,859,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,352,908. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $45.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.77.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

