Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 33,411 QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 33,411 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,516,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,173,678 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,956,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,849 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,044,613,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,178,776 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $417,994,000 after buying an additional 1,467,770 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 110.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,969,697 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $526,706,000 after buying an additional 3,132,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 346.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,756,507 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $507,897,000 after buying an additional 4,466,107 shares in the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QCOM traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $75.68. 7,200,708 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,508,426. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $85.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.36. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $96.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.14.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.32%.

A number of analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Charter Equity restated a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.49.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

