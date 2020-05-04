Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $20.41 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 712,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,547 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.50% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $20,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period.

Shares of SPYV stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.79. 4,316,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,057,625. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.09. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $21.77 and a twelve month high of $35.45.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

