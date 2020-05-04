Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $36.12 Million Position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 606,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,826 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF worth $36,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 38,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $59.04. 1,262,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,133,766. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.28. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a twelve month low of $52.57 and a twelve month high of $59.86.

