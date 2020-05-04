Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $37 Million Holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 24.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 629,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199,015 shares during the period. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up about 1.3% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.72% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $37,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHR. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 199,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,973,000 after buying an additional 15,083 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 4,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 68,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after buying an additional 18,474 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHR traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $58.67. 398,741 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 787,117. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $53.47 and a 1 year high of $59.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.26.

