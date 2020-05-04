Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $4.97 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 111.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,345 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $4,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,101.2% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 653,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,162,000 after purchasing an additional 598,866 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,775,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,443,000 after acquiring an additional 345,750 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,024,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,409,000 after acquiring an additional 275,996 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,175,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,018,000 after acquiring an additional 192,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,518,000.

IJS traded down $5.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $108.76. The company had a trading volume of 208,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,354. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $85.63 and a twelve month high of $162.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.09.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

