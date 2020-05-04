Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 106,245 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 116.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,309 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,245 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,382,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 60,566.7% in the 1st quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 27,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 27,255 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,681,000. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. now owns 74,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after purchasing an additional 6,492 shares during the period. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,021,000.

Shares of IEFA stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.81. 15,157,838 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.18.

