Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Osisko gold royalties (OR)

5/1/2020 – Osisko gold royalties had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$14.75 price target on the stock.

4/23/2020 – Osisko gold royalties had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$15.00 to C$15.75. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/23/2020 – Osisko gold royalties had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$15.25 to C$14.50.

4/21/2020 – Osisko gold royalties had its price target lowered by analysts at Eight Capital from C$18.50 to C$18.00.

4/1/2020 – Osisko gold royalties had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$14.00 to C$16.00.

3/31/2020 – Osisko gold royalties had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$17.50 to C$15.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Osisko gold royalties had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$15.50 to C$15.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Osisko gold royalties had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$17.00 to C$16.00.

Shares of TSE:OR traded up C$0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting C$13.28. 267,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,488. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.05. Osisko gold royalties Ltd has a fifty-two week low of C$6.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.57.

Osisko gold royalties (TSE:OR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$51.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$31.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Osisko gold royalties Ltd will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Osisko gold royalties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -12.90%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.

