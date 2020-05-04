Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for AVEVA Group (AVV)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of AVEVA Group (LON: AVV) in the last few weeks:

4/29/2020 – AVEVA Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 3,650 ($48.01) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 4,465 ($58.73).

4/24/2020 – AVEVA Group had its price target lowered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from GBX 3,190 ($41.96) to GBX 3,010 ($39.59). They now have a “reduce” rating on the stock.

4/17/2020 – AVEVA Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 5,000 ($65.77) to GBX 4,200 ($55.25). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/17/2020 – AVEVA Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/31/2020 – AVEVA Group was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a GBX 3,320 ($43.67) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 4,700 ($61.83).

3/26/2020 – AVEVA Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 4,100 ($53.93) to GBX 3,500 ($46.04). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of LON AVV opened at GBX 3,451 ($45.40) on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,339.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4,275.80. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.94. AVEVA Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 2,634 ($34.65) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,350 ($70.38). The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73.

In other AVEVA Group news, insider Peter Herweck bought 2,500 shares of AVEVA Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,532 ($46.46) per share, for a total transaction of £88,300 ($116,153.64). Also, insider Jennifer Allerton bought 5,000 shares of AVEVA Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,452 ($45.41) per share, for a total transaction of £172,600 ($227,045.51).

AVEVA Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software for process and hybrid industries in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It provides solutions covering various aspects of the asset life cycle, including conceptual modeling and 3D design, process simulation, optimization, and manufacturing operations management.

