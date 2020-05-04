Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Natura &Co (NTCO)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Natura &Co (NASDAQ: NTCO) recently:

5/2/2020 – Natura &Co was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Natura &Co is a global, purpose-driven, multi-channel and multi-brand cosmetics group which includes Avon, Natura, The Body Shop and Aesop. Natura &Co is based in Sao Paulo, Brazil. “

5/1/2020 – Natura &Co was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Natura &Co is a global, purpose-driven, multi-channel and multi-brand cosmetics group which includes Avon, Natura, The Body Shop and Aesop. Natura &Co is based in Sao Paulo, Brazil. “

4/27/2020 – Natura &Co was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/17/2020 – Natura &Co was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Natura &Co is a global, purpose-driven, multi-channel and multi-brand cosmetics group which includes Avon, Natura, The Body Shop and Aesop. Natura &Co is based in Sao Paulo, Brazil. “

4/16/2020 – Natura &Co was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Natura &Co is a global, purpose-driven, multi-channel and multi-brand cosmetics group which includes Avon, Natura, The Body Shop and Aesop. Natura &Co is based in Sao Paulo, Brazil. “

Shares of NASDAQ NTCO opened at $12.13 on Monday. Natura &Co Holding S.A. has a 1 year low of $7.93 and a 1 year high of $23.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTCO. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Natura &Co in the first quarter worth about $168,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in Natura &Co in the first quarter worth about $52,048,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Natura &Co in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in Natura &Co in the first quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Natura &Co in the first quarter worth about $182,000.

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, produces, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and toiletries products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child care.

