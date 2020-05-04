Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ: OCUL) in the last few weeks:

4/30/2020 – Ocular Therapeutix was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/29/2020 – Ocular Therapeutix had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $8.00.

4/22/2020 – Ocular Therapeutix was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/15/2020 – Ocular Therapeutix was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/2/2020 – Ocular Therapeutix was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/26/2020 – Ocular Therapeutix was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/18/2020 – Ocular Therapeutix was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/17/2020 – Ocular Therapeutix is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

3/13/2020 – Ocular Therapeutix was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of ophthalmic therapeutic products using its proprietary hydrogel technology to address unmet or underserved needs in ophthalmology. The Company develops and markets eye care products. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts. “

3/7/2020 – Ocular Therapeutix was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of ophthalmic therapeutic products using its proprietary hydrogel technology to address unmet or underserved needs in ophthalmology. The Company develops and markets eye care products. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts. “

3/5/2020 – Ocular Therapeutix had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $7.00.

OCUL traded up $0.38 on Monday, reaching $6.13. The company had a trading volume of 432,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,291. Ocular Therapeutix Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.35 and a fifty-two week high of $8.12. The stock has a market cap of $307.10 million, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.02 and its 200 day moving average is $4.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a current ratio of 5.00.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 2,043.34% and a negative return on equity of 801.90%. The company had revenue of $2.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix Inc will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Summer Road Llc purchased 210,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.63 per share, for a total transaction of $976,004.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,315,862 shares of company stock worth $6,477,453. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OCUL. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,011,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,386,000 after purchasing an additional 114,574 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $315,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 571,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 42,471 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

