Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Boston Scientific (BSX)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Boston Scientific (NYSE: BSX):

4/30/2020 – Boston Scientific had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $42.00 to $43.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

4/30/2020 – Boston Scientific had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $40.00 to $41.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/30/2020 – Boston Scientific had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from $42.00 to $43.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/30/2020 – Boston Scientific had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $42.00 to $43.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/30/2020 – Boston Scientific had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $46.00.

4/30/2020 – Boston Scientific had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $40.00 to $42.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/30/2020 – Boston Scientific had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $50.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/30/2020 – Boston Scientific had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $35.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/29/2020 – Boston Scientific had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock.

4/29/2020 – Boston Scientific had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock.

4/23/2020 – Boston Scientific had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $28.00 to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/22/2020 – Boston Scientific was downgraded by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

4/9/2020 – Boston Scientific had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $49.00 to $42.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Boston Scientific had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler.

4/2/2020 – Boston Scientific had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $53.00 to $43.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/1/2020 – Boston Scientific was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $46.00.

3/27/2020 – Boston Scientific had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $48.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/24/2020 – Boston Scientific had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $47.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Boston Scientific had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $48.00 to $35.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/9/2020 – Boston Scientific was upgraded by analysts at Cfra from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $50.00.

3/6/2020 – Boston Scientific had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $51.00 to $46.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of BSX stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.83. 5,631,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,320,512. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $24.10 and a 1 year high of $46.62. The stock has a market cap of $49.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.96.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 39.75%. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $318,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,073 shares in the company, valued at $1,447,421.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total value of $63,930.41. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,376,767.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,389 shares of company stock worth $1,974,345. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

