Wells Fargo & Co Boosts First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Price Target to $35.00

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.96% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on FIBK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of First Interstate Bancsystem in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

First Interstate Bancsystem stock opened at $31.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. First Interstate Bancsystem has a 1-year low of $24.50 and a 1-year high of $43.83.

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $166.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.10 million. First Interstate Bancsystem had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 25.71%. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Interstate Bancsystem will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Russell A. Lee purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.75 per share, for a total transaction of $25,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,957. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIBK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in First Interstate Bancsystem by 105.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,670,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,142,000 after acquiring an additional 858,775 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 150.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,340,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,014,000 after purchasing an additional 804,884 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 1,056,289.3% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 792,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,495,000 after purchasing an additional 792,217 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 43.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,291,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,657,000 after purchasing an additional 688,666 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem in the first quarter valued at about $26,055,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.29% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate Bancsystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

