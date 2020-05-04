Wells Fargo & Co Cuts Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Price Target to $24.00

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $31.00 to $24.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 64.38% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Select Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Select Medical from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Select Medical from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Select Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.29.

Select Medical stock opened at $14.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.56. Select Medical has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $28.61.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Select Medical will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 11,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total transaction of $322,800.03. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 6,393,036 shares in the company, valued at $180,091,824.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 49,224.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,621,516 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $181,847,000 after purchasing an additional 13,593,900 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Select Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $29,865,000. Jana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Select Medical during the third quarter worth about $25,603,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its position in Select Medical by 51.3% in the third quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 5,578,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $107,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891,100 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Select Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,499,000. Institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

