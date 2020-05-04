Wells Fargo & Co Trims Post (NYSE:POST) Target Price to $110.00

Post (NYSE:POST) had its target price reduced by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.89% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on POST. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Post in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Post in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Post from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Post in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Post from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.09.

Shares of Post stock opened at $88.79 on Monday. Post has a 52-week low of $68.97 and a 52-week high of $112.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.76 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.38). Post had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Post will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Post news, Director Jay W. Brown sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total value of $356,433.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,433. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of POST. Banced Corp boosted its stake in Post by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Banced Corp now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Post during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,129,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Post by 203,411.1% during the fourth quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 18,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 18,307 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Post during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,348,000. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Post by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

