Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) PT Raised to C$16.00

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.89% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on WTE. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$23.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

Get Westshore Terminals Investment alerts:

TSE WTE traded up C$0.13 on Monday, reaching C$14.30. The stock had a trading volume of 210,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,236. The firm has a market capitalization of $922.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.65. Westshore Terminals Investment has a 12-month low of C$11.88 and a 12-month high of C$24.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$17.48.

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$102.99 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Westshore Terminals Investment will post 1.3427705 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Westshore Terminals Investment Company Profile

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation, through its limited partner interests in Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership, operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia in Canada. It has contracts to ship coal from five mines in British Columbia and one mine in Alberta, as well as from three mines in the north-western United States.

Read More: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Westshore Terminals Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westshore Terminals Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.