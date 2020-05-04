Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) PT Raised to C$3.10 at Eight Capital

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Eight Capital from C$2.75 to C$3.10 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 75.14% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WCP. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$3.50 to C$2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$2.00 price target on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$2.50 to C$2.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$2.00 price target on shares of Whitecap Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$7.25 to C$2.25 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2.76.

Shares of TSE:WCP traded down C$0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching C$1.77. 3,339,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,561,424. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.75. Whitecap Resources has a 1-year low of C$0.73 and a 1-year high of C$5.71. The firm has a market cap of $729.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.94, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$369.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$367.70 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Whitecap Resources will post -0.1092361 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,554.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 704,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,809,491.20. Also, Senior Officer Darin Roy Dunlop acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 259,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$574,641.88. Insiders acquired a total of 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $127,680 in the last 90 days.

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southeast Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

