Whitecap Resources (WCP) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Whitecap Resources (TSE: WCP):

5/4/2020 – Whitecap Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Eight Capital from C$2.75 to C$3.10.

5/1/2020 – Whitecap Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$1.50 to C$1.75. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

5/1/2020 – Whitecap Resources had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$2.00 to C$2.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/30/2020 – Whitecap Resources had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$2.00 price target on the stock.

4/30/2020 – Whitecap Resources was given a new C$2.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/24/2020 – Whitecap Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$2.25 to C$2.00.

4/23/2020 – Whitecap Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$2.50 to C$2.25. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/22/2020 – Whitecap Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$2.00 to C$1.50. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/22/2020 – Whitecap Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$4.00 to C$3.00.

4/8/2020 – Whitecap Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$2.00 to C$2.25.

3/25/2020 – Whitecap Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$3.00 to C$2.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/19/2020 – Whitecap Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$2.50 to C$2.25. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Whitecap Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$4.00 to C$2.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Whitecap Resources was given a new C$3.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Whitecap Resources was given a new C$3.00 price target on by analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada.

3/18/2020 – Whitecap Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$3.50 to C$2.00.

3/18/2020 – Whitecap Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Cormark from C$6.50 to C$3.50.

3/18/2020 – Whitecap Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Eight Capital from C$3.50 to C$3.15.

3/18/2020 – Whitecap Resources was given a new C$3.00 price target on by analysts at Laurentian.

3/18/2020 – Whitecap Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$7.50 to C$2.00.

3/16/2020 – Whitecap Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.25 to C$2.25.

3/13/2020 – Whitecap Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$7.00 to C$2.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/12/2020 – Whitecap Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$6.50 to C$3.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/10/2020 – Whitecap Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$6.50 to C$4.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/10/2020 – Whitecap Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$7.50 to C$3.50.

Shares of WCP stock traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$1.79. The company had a trading volume of 3,978,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,569,942. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.75. Whitecap Resources Inc has a 52-week low of C$0.73 and a 52-week high of C$5.71. The stock has a market cap of $729.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.94, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$369.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$367.70 million. Analysts anticipate that Whitecap Resources Inc will post -0.1092361 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.0143 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.59%. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently -88.42%.

In other Whitecap Resources news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 15,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.57 per share, with a total value of C$38,554.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 704,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,809,491.20. Also, Senior Officer Darin Roy Dunlop purchased 25,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.22 per share, with a total value of C$55,375.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 259,432 shares in the company, valued at C$574,641.88. Insiders bought a total of 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $127,680 over the last three months.

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southeast Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

