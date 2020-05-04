William Blair Comments on Rapid7 Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:RPD)

Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) – Stock analysts at William Blair boosted their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Rapid7 in a report released on Wednesday, April 29th. William Blair analyst J. Ho now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.37). William Blair also issued estimates for Rapid7’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($1.11) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RPD. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Rapid7 from $72.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Rapid7 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.63.

Shares of NASDAQ RPD opened at $44.34 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.37. Rapid7 has a 52 week low of $31.34 and a 52 week high of $66.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.31 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 42.07% and a negative net margin of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $91.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 23,922 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $1,342,502.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 231,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,000,703.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Peter Kaes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total value of $449,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,915 shares of company stock valued at $4,403,826. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Rapid7 by 17.0% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 152.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 20,181 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,814,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,294,000 after acquiring an additional 13,746 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 744,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,242,000 after acquiring an additional 11,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rapid7 in the first quarter valued at about $6,918,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

