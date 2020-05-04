Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.95-1.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.97.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Williams Companies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Williams Companies has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.21.

WMB stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.13. The company had a trading volume of 14,607,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,195,247. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.58 and a 200 day moving average of $20.45. Williams Companies has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $29.06.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Williams Companies will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.36%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 161.62%.

In other news, Director William H. Spence bought 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.73 per share, with a total value of $95,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,398.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Spence bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.60 per share, with a total value of $54,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,107.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 83,600 shares of company stock worth $1,363,083. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

