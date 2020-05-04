WINk (WIN) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.55 Million

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. One WINk coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, WINk has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar. WINk has a total market capitalization of $17.14 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002941 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003961 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 45.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000564 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000189 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

WINk Coin Profile

WINk (WIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 26th, 2017. WINk’s total supply is 999,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 196,500,113,934 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink.

Buying and Selling WINk

WINk can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WINk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

