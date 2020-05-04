Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.60.

WK has been the subject of several research reports. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Workiva from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Workiva from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Workiva in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Workiva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Workiva by 371.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,059 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 11,077 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Workiva by 25.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,003 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Workiva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,110,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Workiva by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,581 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workiva by 32.9% in the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 35,451 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 8,777 shares during the last quarter. 60.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WK stock opened at $35.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.49 and its 200-day moving average is $40.63. Workiva has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $64.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.93 and a beta of 1.20.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $85.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.32 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 16.33% and a negative return on equity of 85.23%. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Workiva will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc provides cloud-based solutions for connected data, reporting, and compliance worldwide. The company offers Wdesk, a platform that provides data collection and linking, data integrations, controlled collaboration, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data preparation tools, data connectors, and application programming interfaces that enable customers to create direct connections to their data.

