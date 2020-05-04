Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.63.

WH has been the topic of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $66.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th.

WH stock opened at $36.15 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.80. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $63.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81. The firm had revenue of $492.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.19 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronald L. Nelson acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 15,000 shares of company stock worth $764,000. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,493,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,399,000 after purchasing an additional 390,294 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,224,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,531,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,691,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,032,000 after acquiring an additional 778,005 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,324,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,242,000 after acquiring an additional 52,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,973,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,926,000 after acquiring an additional 282,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

