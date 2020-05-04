XYO (XYO) Hits Market Cap of $2.87 Million

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 4th. During the last seven days, XYO has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar. One XYO token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, DDEX, BitMart and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). XYO has a market capitalization of $2.87 million and approximately $3,411.00 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00047021 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $356.37 or 0.04086919 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00059298 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00035066 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004454 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011529 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011544 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00008828 BTC.

XYO is a token. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for XYO is xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork.

XYO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, DEx.top, BitMart, IDEX, KuCoin, DDEX, LATOKEN and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

