YayYo’s (NASDAQ:YAYO) Lock-Up Period Will End on May 11th

YayYo’s (NASDAQ:YAYO) lock-up period will end on Monday, May 11th. YayYo had issued 2,625,000 shares in its initial public offering on November 13th. The total size of the offering was $10,500,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Separately, Aegis initiated coverage on YayYo in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.25 price target for the company.

NASDAQ YAYO opened at $0.09 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.14. YayYo has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $4.36.

About YayYo

YayYo, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in developing vehicle rental platform in the United States. It operates Rideshare Platform, an online peer-to-peer booking platform that rents standard passenger vehicles to self-employed ridesharing drivers; and manages a fleet of standard passenger vehicles to be rented directly to drivers in the ridesharing economy through the Rideshare Platform.

