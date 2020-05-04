Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $97.60.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research lowered Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Yum! Brands from $116.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th.

NYSE:YUM traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $83.09. 1,885,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,716,311. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.02. Yum! Brands has a one year low of $54.95 and a one year high of $119.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.95.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 19.89%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $307,905.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,221,775. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 5,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $457,731.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,779,470.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,534 shares of company stock valued at $5,740,409 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

