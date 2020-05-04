Zacks: Analysts Anticipate GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS) will announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for GDS’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the lowest is ($0.07). GDS reported earnings of ($0.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 88.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that GDS will report full year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to $0.25. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow GDS.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). GDS had a negative net margin of 10.76% and a negative return on equity of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $169.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.83 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on GDS in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.30 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of GDS in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie started coverage on shares of GDS in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of GDS in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of GDS from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. GDS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.70.

NASDAQ GDS traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.08. 772,477 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,406,944. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.83. GDS has a 1 year low of $30.90 and a 1 year high of $65.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.92 and a beta of 1.48.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GDS by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Hayden Royal LLC raised its stake in shares of GDS by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 7,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of GDS by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of GDS by 231.8% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of GDS by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai and Beijing municipalities; and Jiangsu, Guangdong, Sichuan, and Hebei Provinces.

