Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) to Post $0.47 EPS

Posted by on May 4th, 2020 // No Comments

Equities analysts predict that Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) will report earnings per share of $0.47 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Stag Industrial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the lowest is $0.46. Stag Industrial posted earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Stag Industrial will report full-year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $2.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Stag Industrial.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Stag Industrial had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 5.18%. The firm had revenue of $118.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on STAG shares. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Stag Industrial in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on Stag Industrial from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Stag Industrial from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Stag Industrial from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.17.

Shares of Stag Industrial stock opened at $25.30 on Monday. Stag Industrial has a 1 year low of $17.54 and a 1 year high of $33.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.82 and a 200 day moving average of $29.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Stag Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 78.26%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAG. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Stag Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,248,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stag Industrial by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,032,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,059,000 after purchasing an additional 877,509 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Stag Industrial during the first quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Stag Industrial by 13.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 386,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,754,000 after purchasing an additional 45,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Stag Industrial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,413,000. Institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Stag Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stag Industrial (STAG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG)

Receive News & Ratings for Stag Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stag Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply