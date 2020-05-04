Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) to Post $0.47 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) will report earnings per share of $0.47 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Stag Industrial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the lowest is $0.46. Stag Industrial posted earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Stag Industrial will report full-year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $2.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Stag Industrial.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Stag Industrial had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 5.18%. The firm had revenue of $118.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on STAG shares. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Stag Industrial in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on Stag Industrial from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Stag Industrial from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Stag Industrial from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.17.

Shares of Stag Industrial stock opened at $25.30 on Monday. Stag Industrial has a 1 year low of $17.54 and a 1 year high of $33.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.82 and a 200 day moving average of $29.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Stag Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 78.26%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAG. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Stag Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,248,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stag Industrial by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,032,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,059,000 after purchasing an additional 877,509 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Stag Industrial during the first quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Stag Industrial by 13.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 386,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,754,000 after purchasing an additional 45,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Stag Industrial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,413,000. Institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Stag Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

