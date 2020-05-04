Zacks: Analysts Expect Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF) to Announce -$0.01 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF) will post ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Chefs’ Warehouse’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.03. Chefs’ Warehouse reported earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 120%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Chefs’ Warehouse will report full year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to $0.99. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $1.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Chefs’ Warehouse.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The business had revenue of $426.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.88 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 1.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share.

CHEF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Chefs’ Warehouse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Chefs’ Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.67.

Chefs’ Warehouse stock opened at $12.66 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.74. Chefs’ Warehouse has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $42.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHEF. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 24.0% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 21,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,191 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the first quarter worth about $938,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $173,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 342,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,069,000 after acquiring an additional 15,873 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Chefs' Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

