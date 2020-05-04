Zacks: Analysts Set $10.50 Price Target for ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:HEPA)

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:HEPA) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation. ContraVir Pharmaceuticals’ rating score has improved by 40.1% in the last three months as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $10.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.72) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned ContraVir Pharmaceuticals an industry rank of 9 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in ContraVir Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in ContraVir Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ContraVir Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in ContraVir Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000.

NYSE:HEPA traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.67. 232,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,597. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.56. ContraVir Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $16.49.

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pleiotropic drug therapy for the treatment of chronic liver diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that has completed the Phase I clinical trials for multiple biochemical pathways involved in the progression of liver diseases; and TXL, a lipid acyclic nucleoside phosphonate that delivers high intracellular concentrations of the active antiviral agent tenofovir diphosphate for the treatment of Hepatitis B.

