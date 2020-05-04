Zacks: Analysts Set $80.00 Target Price for Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Shares of Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. Novanta’s rating score has declined by 50% from 90 days ago as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price objective of $80.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.32 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Novanta an industry rank of 135 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research firms have commented on NOVT. William Blair cut shares of Novanta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novanta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NOVT opened at $82.04 on Monday. Novanta has a 52-week low of $66.44 and a 52-week high of $99.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.34 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.26.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $159.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.08 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Novanta will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Novanta news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 2,500 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 129,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,042,095. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 5,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total transaction of $506,290.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,545,430.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOVT. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Novanta by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novanta during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Novanta during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Novanta in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Novanta in the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

About Novanta

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

