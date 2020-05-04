Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to Announce $0.91 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) will report earnings of $0.91 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Morgan Stanley’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.08. Morgan Stanley reported earnings per share of $1.23 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 26%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will report full year earnings of $3.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $4.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $5.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Morgan Stanley.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.06). Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $9.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MS. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. JMP Securities downgraded Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price (down from $51.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.29.

MS stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,978,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,562,592. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.47. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $57.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

In other news, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total value of $737,319.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,863 shares in the company, valued at $5,755,381.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.97 per share, with a total value of $2,248,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 174,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,830,221.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 119,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,467,420 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 84,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,313,000 after acquiring an additional 5,990 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of The West now owns 135,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,920,000 after acquiring an additional 18,036 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,994,000 after acquiring an additional 7,654 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 78,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,010,000 after acquiring an additional 5,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 12,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Morgan Stanley (MS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.