Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) to Announce $0.41 EPS

Analysts expect Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Timken’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the highest is $0.83. Timken reported earnings of $1.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 67.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Timken will report full year earnings of $3.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $4.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $4.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Timken.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $923.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.91 million. Timken had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TKR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Timken from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Timken from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Timken from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Timken from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Timken has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.33.

TKR traded up $0.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.59. 735,674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 741,838. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.79. Timken has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $58.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.72.

In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 28,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.96, for a total value of $1,487,752.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,990 shares in the company, valued at $9,214,510.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald J. Myers sold 17,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.89, for a total transaction of $937,411.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,203,188.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,060 shares of company stock worth $2,584,287 over the last 90 days. 11.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Timken by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,134,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,177,000 after acquiring an additional 139,537 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Timken by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,893,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,600,000 after purchasing an additional 120,776 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Timken by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,744,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,214,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in Timken by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,063,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,901,000 after purchasing an additional 407,082 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Timken during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,940,000. 79.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Timken

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

