Zacks: Brokerages Expect Agenus Inc (NASDAQ:AGEN) to Announce -$0.35 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Agenus Inc (NASDAQ:AGEN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.35) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Agenus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.36) and the highest is ($0.33). Agenus posted earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 391.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Agenus will report full-year earnings of ($1.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($1.06). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.43) to ($0.99). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Agenus.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $34.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AGEN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Agenus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Agenus by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,929,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,960 shares during the period. Oracle Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Agenus by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,772,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,282,000 after buying an additional 963,807 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agenus by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,509,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,144,000 after buying an additional 118,891 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agenus by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 944,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,843,000 after buying an additional 148,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agenus by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 399,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 12,650 shares during the period. 33.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGEN stock opened at $2.46 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.47 and a 200-day moving average of $3.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.08 million, a P/E ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.95. Agenus has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $4.57.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the body's immune system to fight cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies.

