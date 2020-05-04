Zacks: Brokerages Expect AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Will Post Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) will post $0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the lowest is $0.77. AMN Healthcare Services reported earnings per share of $0.75 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will report full-year earnings of $3.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $3.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AMN Healthcare Services.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.11. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The business had revenue of $586.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.50 million.

AMN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sidoti raised AMN Healthcare Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. SunTrust Banks downgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Monday, March 30th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target (up previously from $73.00) on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Cfra raised AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AMN Healthcare Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.33.

In other news, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 7,500 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total value of $525,525.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,816,533.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ralph Henderson sold 954 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.78, for a total value of $74,202.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,587 shares in the company, valued at $1,679,036.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,454 shares of company stock worth $1,276,707. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 92.1% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AMN traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.58. The company had a trading volume of 873,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,603. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.97. AMN Healthcare Services has a 52 week low of $41.55 and a 52 week high of $89.22.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. The company offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

