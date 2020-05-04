Zacks: Brokerages Expect Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) to report earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Banc of California’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $0.14. Banc of California posted earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 112.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Banc of California will report full year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to $0.60. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $0.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Banc of California.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $53.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 million. Banc of California had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised Banc of California from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Banc of California from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banc of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

In related news, Director James Andrew Barker acquired 25,325 shares of Banc of California stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $250,211.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,405 shares in the company, valued at $33,641.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BANC. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in Banc of California by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 13,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Banc of California by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 74,552 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Banc of California by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 287,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,947,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Banc of California by 3.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Banc of California by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BANC opened at $10.23 on Monday. Banc of California has a one year low of $6.44 and a one year high of $19.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $530.34 million, a PE ratio of -48.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.12.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

