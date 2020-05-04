Zacks: Brokerages Expect Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NASDAQ:MSGS) Will Post Earnings of $1.79 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NASDAQ:MSGS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.79 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Madison Square Garden Sports’ earnings. Madison Square Garden Sports posted earnings per share of $1.48 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports will report full year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Madison Square Garden Sports.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NASDAQ:MSGS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.52. The firm had revenue of $628.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.50 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSGS. Imperial Capital reduced their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $308.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $365.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $350.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

NASDAQ:MSGS traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $166.62. The stock had a trading volume of 276,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,961. Madison Square Garden Sports has a one year low of $161.15 and a one year high of $316.39.

Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its collection of assets include the New York Knicks (NBA) and the New York Rangers (NHL); two development league teams, including the Westchester Knicks (NBAGL) and the Hartford Wolf Pack (AHL); and esports teams. The company also owns two professional sports team performance centers, including the MSG training center in Greenburgh, New York and the CLG performance center in Los Angeles, California.

