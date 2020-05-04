Zacks: Brokerages Expect Marrone Bio Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:MBII) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Marrone Bio Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:MBII) will report earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Marrone Bio Innovations’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Marrone Bio Innovations posted earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marrone Bio Innovations will report full year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.15). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.10). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Marrone Bio Innovations.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 million. Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative return on equity of 160.98% and a negative net margin of 126.40%.

MBII has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Marrone Bio Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a report on Friday, March 13th.

Shares of Marrone Bio Innovations stock remained flat at $$0.71 during trading on Monday. 246,959 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,649. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.06. The stock has a market cap of $103.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Marrone Bio Innovations has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $1.92.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MBII. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 808,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 40,939 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Marrone Bio Innovations by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 529,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 24,772 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Marrone Bio Innovations by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 26,297 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Marrone Bio Innovations by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 74,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 34,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Marrone Bio Innovations by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 537,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 8,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.28% of the company’s stock.

Marrone Bio Innovations Company Profile

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc provides bio-based pest management and plant health products primarily for agricultural and water markets in the United States and internationally. It offers herbicides; fungicides; nematicides; insecticides; algaecides for algae control; molluscicides for mussel and snail control; plant growth and stress regulators; and water treatment products for various applications, such as hydroelectric and thermoelectric power generation, industrial applications, drinking water, aquaculture, irrigation, and recreation.

