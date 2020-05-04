Zacks: Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NYSE:DUO) Given $14.37 Average Price Target by Brokerages

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NYSE:DUO) has received a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $14.37 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Fangdd Network Group an industry rank of 144 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fangdd Network Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th.

Shares of NYSE:DUO remained flat at $$10.07 during trading on Monday. 117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,757. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.34. Fangdd Network Group has a 52 week low of $5.66 and a 52 week high of $16.60.

Fangdd Network Group (NYSE:DUO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported ($3.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by ($1.60). The business had revenue of $148.69 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fangdd Network Group stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NYSE:DUO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 46,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.06% of Fangdd Network Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Fangdd Network Group

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. operates as an online real estate marketplace in the People's Republic of China. The company operates fangdd.com, an agent-centric SaaS-empowered transaction platform that provides region-specific real estate news, information, property data, and access to shared-interest online communities, as well as offers transaction facilitation services and data analytic products.

