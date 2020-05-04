Zebi Token Hits Market Capitalization of $1.07 Million (ZEBI)

Zebi Token (CURRENCY:ZEBI) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 4th. During the last seven days, Zebi Token has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Zebi Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zebi Token has a total market cap of $1.07 million and $6,222.00 worth of Zebi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011556 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $201.01 or 0.02305190 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00190168 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00063400 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00040814 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Zebi Token Profile

Zebi Token’s total supply is 602,127,145 coins and its circulating supply is 406,794,903 coins. The official website for Zebi Token is www.zebi.io.

Buying and Selling Zebi Token

Zebi Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

