Zebi (ZCO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $173,604.00

Zebi (CURRENCY:ZCO) traded down 48.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. Over the last seven days, Zebi has traded 58.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zebi has a market capitalization of $173,604.00 and $81.00 worth of Zebi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zebi token can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, OKEx, Koinex and DDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011298 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $205.64 or 0.02310455 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00192883 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00064971 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00042368 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Zebi Token Profile

Zebi’s launch date was February 5th, 2018. Zebi’s total supply is 450,099,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,475,421 tokens. Zebi’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zebi is www.zebi.io.

Zebi Token Trading

Zebi can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, Koinex, LATOKEN, OKEx, Hotbit, DDEX and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zebi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zebi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

