Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Given New $250.00 Price Target at Imperial Capital

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Imperial Capital from $265.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Imperial Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.34% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $202.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. ValuEngine raised Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Zebra Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.88.

NASDAQ:ZBRA traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $226.57. 23,651 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,564. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $193.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.71. Zebra Technologies has a 52 week low of $150.06 and a 52 week high of $260.40.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.03. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 38.08% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 49,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 65.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 232.3% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $842,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 27,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,953,000 after purchasing an additional 7,740 shares during the last quarter. 87.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

