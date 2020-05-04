Zero (ZER) Price Down 22.8% Over Last 7 Days

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded down 12.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. Zero has a market cap of $1.09 million and approximately $98,496.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Zero has traded 22.8% lower against the US dollar. One Zero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001476 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Crex24.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Zero

Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 8,375,688 coins and its circulating supply is 8,328,576 coins. Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io. The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency.

Buying and Selling Zero

Zero can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

