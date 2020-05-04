Ziegler Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 76,216 Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 76,216 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,675,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Align Technology at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Align Technology by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,075,815 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $556,476,000 after buying an additional 10,854 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Align Technology by 3.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 106,678 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,316,000 after buying an additional 3,864 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in Align Technology by 21.5% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 9,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $9,175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

In other Align Technology news, Director Susan E. Siegel sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.93, for a total transaction of $383,502.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,115,169.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ALGN traded up $3.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $206.27. 59,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,293,031. The company has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.97. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.88 and a 1-year high of $334.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $179.66 and a 200 day moving average of $240.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.27). Align Technology had a return on equity of 107.18% and a net margin of 78.42%. The business had revenue of $551.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens reduced their price objective on Align Technology from $220.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Align Technology from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Align Technology from $275.00 to $258.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Align Technology from $305.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.33.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

Featured Article: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.