Ziegler Capital Management LLC Invests $14.89 Million in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 116,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,892,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Kimberly Clark by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kimberly Clark by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 20,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Kimberly Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total value of $67,836.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,266.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 13,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $1,887,708.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,326 shares of company stock worth $5,387,321 in the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KMB. ValuEngine raised Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Kimberly Clark to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $133.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.70.

Shares of Kimberly Clark stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $136.64. 898,602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,968,990. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.49. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 1-year low of $110.66 and a 1-year high of $149.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $132.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.74, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 2,686.77% and a net margin of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.12%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

